When it comes to international films, South Korean movies have gained recognition for their unique blend of gripping storytelling, as well as artistic innovation. Thanks to streaming platforms, there are plenty of options to watch.

One thing that characterizes South Korean films is their effortless transition between suspenseful thrillers, poignant dramas, and even dark comedies. This versatility has allowed South Korean films to resonate with diverse audiences worldwide.

One of the most well-known directors from the country is Park Chan-wook, whose iconic work is the vengeance trilogy, which includes “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” (2002), “Oldboy” (2003), and “Lady Vengeance” (2005). However, another one of his films is worth watching and you can find it on Prime Video.

‘The Handmaiden,’ a romantic thriller to watch on Prime Video

“The Handmaiden” is a 2016 psychological thriller starring Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo, and Cho Jin-woong. It is inspired by the 2002 novel “Fingersmith” by Welsh writer Sarah Waters, with the setting changed from Victorian era Britain to Korea under Japanese colonial rule.

This movie is considered a prime example of Park’s ability to craft intricate narratives that captivate audiences while exploring themes of relationships, power dynamics, and deceit. “The Handmaiden” competed for the Palme d’Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and received several accolades.

Among them, the movie won the Best Film Not in the English Language at the 71st British Academy Film Awards and grossed over $38 million worldwide. However, despite its universal acclaim, there was also some criticism for the film’s intimate scenes.