Christian Bale is one of the most respected actors, thanks to his versatility and ability to transform into any character he portrays. One of his most celebrated performances was in this sports drama, which earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2010.

The film stars Wahlberg, who also produced it, alongside Amy Adams and Melissa Leo, both of whom took home the statue for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. It was directed by David O. Russell, who received a nomination for Best Director.

The movie, written by Scott Silver, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson, and Keith Dorrington, also competed for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. If you haven’t watched it yet, you can enjoy it on Prime Video.

‘The Fighter,’ the acclaimed sports drama available on Prime Video

“The Fighter” follows the story of half-brothers Mickey (Wahlberg) and Dicky (Bale). Mickey, striving to establish himself as a boxer, must navigate his overprotective mother Alice (Leo) and his drug-addicted half-brother Dicky, who was once a renowned boxer himself. Mickey’s fortunes start to change when he encounters Charlene (Adams), a tough bartender who empowers him to break free from his family’s toxic influence.

The story is based on the real-life experiences of professional boxer Micky Ward and his relationship with his half-brother Dicky Eklund. The movie was not only a critical success but also achieved commercial triumph, grossing over $129.2 million worldwide.

Wahlberg and Adams also received Academy Award nominations, contributing to the film’s total of six nominations for the Golden Globe. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds an approval score of 91%. You can also watch the movie on Paramount+.