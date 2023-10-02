Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland have both triumphed in the superhero world by portraying two of the most iconic comic book characters: Batman and Spider-Man, respectively. However, not many people know that these two actors worked together for the first time in 2016 in a drama that you can’t miss.

Pattinson has mentioned their time together on a few occasions. Most notably, he revealed that Holland “manifested” being Spider-Man while promoting Matt Reeves’ The Batman last year. “I think he wasn’t even cast as Spider-Man yet, and he was wearing a Spider-Man outfit while we were shooting that movie,” he told Jimmy Kimmel in a now-viral clip.

Since then, these two British stars reunited for Antonio Campos‘ thriller drama ‘The Devil All The Time.’ However, while this didn’t receive widespread acclaim, their first adventure drama was critically acclaimed but didn’t perform well at the box office. Nevertheless, you can now watch it on Prime Video.

‘The Lost City of Z,’ an adventure film with Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland

‘The Lost City of Z’ is an adventure drama biographical film released in 2017. In addition to Pattinson and Holland, the movie stars Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller. It was written and directed by James Gray, based on the 2009 book of the same name by David Grann.

The movie follows British explorer Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), who travels to Brazil in search of a fabled, ancient civilization hidden deep within the Amazon rainforest. Holland plays his son, Jack, while Pattinson portrays his fellow explorer, Henry Costin. Miller appears as his wife, Nina Fawcett.

The movie premiered as the closing-night selection at the New York Film Festival and received positive reviews, with critics praising Hunnam’s performance and Gray’s masterful direction. However, it failed to break even at the box office, grossing $19 million against a $30 million budget.