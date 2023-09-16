Prime Video: The must-watch biopic with Gael Garcia Bernal just one day after its premiere

Gael García Bernal portrays one of the most popular icons in American wrestling in the acclaimed new biopic produced and released by Prime Video just one day ago. The film has arrived to break taboos and captivate viewers.

The project was directed by Roger Ross Williams, based on a screenplay by David Teague. The filmmaker has worked on several successful projects, with one of the most popular being The Apollo in 2019.

Casting began in July 2020 and the first actor selected was from Mozart in the Jungle. One of the last to be confirmed was Bad Bunny, who will portray the main character’s love interest.

Cassandro, the Saúl Armendáriz biopic on Prime Video

Cassandro made his big-screen debut earlier this year but didn’t make his significant appearance on the Amazon platform until yesterday, becoming a trending topic and now being among the most interesting options of the week.

The plot follows the true story of Cassandro, the ‘exotic’ character created by Saúl Armendáriz for professional wrestling and his journey in the ring. The wrestler broke taboos by entering dressed in candy pink and to the tune of the anthem I Will Survive.

Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Mark Vasconcellos, Andrea Pazmino, Yavor Vesselinov, Joaquín Cosío, Bad Bunny, Raúl Castillo, Perla de la Rosa, Emily Van Raay and Julieta Ortiz are the stars that make up the movie’s cast.