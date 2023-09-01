Prime Video users have several new titles to enjoy within the platform, but they also have some of the most popular classics that have left a lasting impact on an entire generation.

One of these is a movie directed by Tom Vaughan, who is known for other works such as the series Doctor Foster, Starter for 10 and What Happens in Vegas with Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher.

Miley Cyrus is the leading star who leads the story, which belongs to the action and drama genre. It is currently an icon of pop culture and the screenplay was written by Allan Loeb and Steven Pearl.

So Undercover, the Miley Cyrus classic on Prime Video

So Undercover was released on the big screen in 2012 and featured one of the most popular singers of the moment and the industry as the main star. It currently belongs to the Prime Video catalog and has become a classic.

The story follows a young woman named Molly who works as a private detective with her father. The FBI asks her to watch over and protect the daughter of a key witness in an important case, and she is forced to join a college sorority.

Jeremy Piven, Mike O’Malley, Josh Bowman, Lauren McKnight, Kelly Osbourne, Megan Park, Alexis Knapp and Morgan Simone are some of the actors who made up the main cast alongside Miley Cyrus.