In today’s world of countless streaming options, some older TV shows are making a comeback and winning over new fans. One such show is a charming comedy-drama series that has gained popularity once again and you can watch it on Prime Video.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, for the week of September 12th, this series ranked second in popularity, just behind Netflix’s “One Piece.” The show found its home on Prime Video, thanks to the creative minds of Joe Gangemi and Gregory Jacobs.

What makes this coming-of-age series stand out is its unique focus on college life instead of the usual high-school drama. Another thing that makes it unique is that it is set in the 1980s, so if you’re ready to delve into nostalgia, this one is worth checking out.

‘Red Oaks,’ the comedy-drama series trending in the US

“Red Oaks” is a comedy-drama TV show that has three seasons. The series centers on David, a college student who takes a summer job at Red Oaks, a Jewish country club in New Jersey in 1985. As we follow David’s journey, the show explores various subplots involving his family, friends, and coworkers.

The series delves into topics like adolescence, relationships, social mobility, and the quest for happiness, all with a predominantly comedic approach. The main cast includes Craig Roberts, Jennifer Grey, Richard Kind, Ennis Esmer, Oliver Cooper, Alexandra Turshen, Gage Golightly, Josh Meyers, Paul Reiser, and Alexandra Socha.

It also received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, which loved the characters, its humor and its plot. The first two seasons have 10 episodes each, while the third season, which premiered in 2017, has six episodes.