Prime Video: The must-watch crime series with Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell just hours after its release

Prime Video has just released one of its most highly anticipated series only a few hours ago, and it could soon become one of the most popular titles, especially because it is part of the world of the John Wick saga.

The first season consists of a total of three episodes, as it was categorized as a miniseries. It follows one of the main characters from the franchise and tells a bit about their origins in the criminal world.

Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell are two of the big stars who have taken part in the delivery, which was directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström. The story was developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons.

The Continental, the new trending crime series on Prime Video

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is the new Prime Video series that fans of the popular action saga starring Keanu Reeves can now stream on the platform, and soon it could become one of the most-watched.

The story tells how Winston Scott rose to his position as the owner of The Continental hotel in the 1970s and establishes it as a safe haven for assassins where no business can be conducted.

Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Kate Nhung, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Peter Greene and Mark Musashi make up the main cast of the crime miniseries.