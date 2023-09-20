Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan star in this compelling crime drama TV series, which you can find on Prime Video. The show spans three seasons with only 17 episodes in total, making it perfect for a binge-watch if you’re in search of a thrilling and concise story.

Currently, Anderson will reprise her role as Jean Milburn in the highly anticipated fourth and final season of Netflix’s teen comedy “Sex Education,” premiering on Sept. 21. Meanwhile, Dornan is part of the ensemble cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “A Haunting in Venice,” a loose adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel ‘Hallowe’en Party.’

In this series, penned by Allan Cubitt, Anderson and Dornan deliver standout performances that have been widely acclaimed by both critics and viewers alike. Here’s everything you need to know about this crime drama series.

‘The Fall,’ a crime drama thriller to watch on Prime Video

“The Fall” is set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and revolves around a complex cat-and-mouse game between Detective Stella Gibson (Anderson) and serial killer Paul Spector (Dornan). The series is known for its exploration of the psychological and emotional aspects of crime, particularly the disturbing mind of the serial killer.

It also delves into the themes of power, obsession, and the impact of violence on both victims and those tasked with solving the crimes. “The Fall” received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, performances, and atmospheric tension. The series was also commended for its realistic and unflinching portrayal of violence and its impact.

The rest of the cast includes John Lynch, Stuart Graham, Niamh McGrady, Archie Panjabi, Colin Morgan, Michael McElhatton, Ben Peel, Bronágh Taggart, Emmett J. Scanlan, Richard Clements, Kelly Gough, Bronagh Waugh, Sarah Beattie, David Beattie, Aisling Franciosi and more.

You can watch it on Prime Video.