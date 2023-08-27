At 37 years old, Robert Pattinson stands as one of the most respected actors of his generation. This thriller, directed by David Cronenberg, is available for viewing on Prime Video and stands as one of his initial performances to receive acclaim during his Twilight days. Learn more about it.

The star of ‘The Batman’ is set to star in a movie by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho—an adaptation of the sci-fi novel ‘Mickey7.’ However, to seize such opportunities now, Pattinson demonstrated his talent by collaborating with directors like Anton Corbijn, Werner Herzog, and David Michôd.

Cronenberg was among the first auteurs with whom Pattinson collaborated. He took on a role in this movie adapted from one of Don DeLillo’s novels. Written, produced, and directed by the Canadian filmmaker, this particular role played a pivotal role in shaping Pattinson’s career.

Cosmopolis, the acclaimed thriller starring Robert Pattinson

‘Cosmopolis’ is a psychological thriller that follows a 28-year-old billionaire riding across Manhattan in a limo in order to get a haircut. Throughout the day, his simply day becomes an odyssey, encountering a host of eccentric characters and seeing his huge financial investments collapse.

Apart from Pattinson, the film has appearances from: Sarah Gadon, Paul Giamatti, Kevin Durand, Abdul Ayoola, Juliette Binoche, Emily Hampshire, Bob Bainborough, Samantha Morton, Zeljko Kecojevic, Jay Baruchel, Philip Nozuka, Mathieu Amalric, Patricia McKenzie, and K’naan.

The movie was released in 2012, and competed for the Palme d’Or in the Cannes Film Festival. Critics praised Cronenberg’s direction, as well as Pattinson’s performance, which received universal acclaim.