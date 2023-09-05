Prime Video has been refreshing not only its catalog but also its top 10. This month, there have been several updates, and one of them arrived in documentary format, poised to become one of the most-watched on the platform.

It’s a production about one of the most popular sports in the world: basketball. The first season of the docu-series was released this morning and consists of a total of six episodes, all of which have been launched together.

The cast is composed of more than 15 stars and their respective family members. Among the most prominent figures are Ausar Thompson, Amen Thompson, Eli Ellis, Jahki Howard, Damien Wilkins and Dave Leitao.

One Shot: Overtime Elite, the new trending documentary

The story follows the ups and downs of seven of the top basketball players in the United States as they face challenges and training in pursuit of a professional career in the sport.