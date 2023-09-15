Prime Video has finally released one of its most anticipated titles for fans of suspense, mystery and romance. A teaser was released a few weeks ago, which was set to a song by Taylor Swift.

It’s a series starring two of the actors of the moment, who have been part of highly successful productions in recent years: Jenna Coleman (Victoria) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man).

The first season consists of a total of six episodes, all of which were released together. The trailer not only showcased what awaited viewers but was also accompanied by the song Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version).

Wilderness, the suspense drama series that is trending on Prime Video

Wilderness was hailed as one of the most highly anticipated releases in the Prime Video catalog. It is a British suspense, mystery and romantic series based on the novel of the same name by B.E. Jones.

The story follows a twisted love story between Liv Taylor and Will Taylor, in which a life of “happily ever after” quickly turns into a living nightmare. Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen are the ones who portray the not-so-sweet couple.

In addition to the two main stars, the cast is filled with mega-recognized figures. In July 2022, it was announced that Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Morgana Van Peebles were added to the show’s cast.