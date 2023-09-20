Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins team up with Golden Globe winner Jeremy Strong in this drama, which was one of the most acclaimed movies of last year. While it proved to be a box office disappointment, you can now enjoy it onPrime Video.

The movie was written, directed, and produced by James Gray, known for other acclaimed titles such as ‘Little Odessa’ and ‘Ad Astra.’ The story was inspired by his own childhood in Queens, New York, during the 1980s, and it was billed as his most personal movie yet.

The movie premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and received a seven-minute standing ovation. However, despite the positive reviews, it underperformed at the box office, grossing $6.5 million against a budget of $15 million. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including the title, plot, full cast, and more.

‘Armageddon Time,’ a drama you can watch on Prime Video

The movie is titled ‘Armageddon Time,’ and it follows Paul (played by Banks Repeta), a young Jewish-American boy who forms a friendship with an African-American classmate. This friendship leads him to confront his family’s expectations as he comes of age during a period marked by inequality and prejudice.

Hathaway appears as Paul’s mother, Strong as his father, and Hopkins as his grandfather. The rest of the cast includes Jaylin Webb, Tovah Feldshuh, Ryan Sell, John Diehl, and Jessica Chastain, who makes a cameo.

‘Armageddon Time’ was praised for its performances as well as its script. Responding to the low box office earnings, Gray told The Hollywood Reporter that it “has absolutely no bearing on the long-term reaction to a film,” and that he tries to “divorce myself from that as well because I can’t do anything about it.”