Emma Roberts, Julianne Nicholson and Zachary Quinto joined forces in 2017 to bring to life a drama that had its first screening in the Special Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival that year.

The movie, which has a runtime of an hour and a half, was directed by Matthew Newton, who also wrote the screenplay. The project managed to win two awards and received two other nominations.

The film made its big-screen debut in 2017 and later found a home on the Prime Video platform, where it has gained new viewers in recent times. Here, check out the trend you can’t afford to miss…

Who We Are Now, the drama that you can watch on Prime Video

Who We Are Now is a 2017 drama featuring several A-list stars in leading roles. It’s a movie that will truly touch your emotions. You can currently find it available in the Prime Video catalog.

The story follows a former convict who tries to regain custody of her child with the help of a young, idealistic public defender while getting entangled in a romantic adventure with a traumatized ex-U.S. soldier.

Julianne Nicholson, Jess Weixler, Jason Biggs, Emma Roberts, Zachary Quinto, Lea Thompson, Jimmy Smits, Camila Perez, Helen Beyene, E.J. An, Ray Bouderau, Carly Brooke and Scott Cohen are some of the actors who comprised the cast.