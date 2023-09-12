Prime Video: The must-watch drama with Jamie Foxx just one day after its release

Jamie Foxx has returned to action after his accident on the set of his upcoming action film and this week he premiered a new drama alongside one of the most iconic actors of all time, Tommy Lee Jones (Men in Black).

It’s a thriller that has it all: drama, politics, suspense and even comedy. It was directed by Maggie Betts, based on a screenplay that she adapted herself along with Doug Wright.

The plot is based on a true story about lawyer Willie E. Gary and lawyer Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe‘s lawsuit against the Loewen funeral home company. This is detailed in the 1999 New Yorker article written by Jonathan Harr.

The Burial, the new Jamie Foxx drama on Prime Video

The Burial is Jamie Foxx‘s second streaming platform release, as he previously launched They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix. Now it’s time for this drama on Prime Video, which you shouldn’t miss this week.

The story, inspired by true events, follows a lawyer who helps a funeral home owner save his family business from a corporate giant, exposing a complex web of race, power, and injustice.

Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Pamela Reed, Bill Camp, Amanda Warren, Dorian Missick, and Teisha Speight are some of the actors who accompany the star of Spider-Man and Tommy Lee Jones in the course of the plot.