Prime Video: The must-watch drama with Michael Peña only one day after its premiere

Michael Peña has had a great year and has been a part of several big hits recently, including his role in Marvel’s Ant-Man, where he portrayed one of the main character’s best friends, Luis.

Now, he has finally premiered one of his latest leading roles, and it belongs to the drama genre. It has not only solidified itself as one of the most interesting titles but is also one of the favorite of the week.

Prime Video is the platform that has provided a home for the thriller movie based on real events, which tells the story of a famous astronaut. The movie was directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella.

A Million Miles Away, the drama based on a true story on Prime Video

A Million Miles Away is not only a drama but can also be considered a science fiction movie, as some aspects of the plot have been altered. This thriller starring Michael Peña on Prime Video was released just a day ago and holds promise.

The story follows José Hernández, the first immigrant farmworker to travel to space. It’s a tale of perseverance, community, and sacrifice to achieve an impossible dream.

Garret Dillahunt, Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, Julio Cedillo, Veronica Falcón, Sarayu Blue, Eric Johnson, Jordan Dean, Ashley Ciarra and Michelle Krusiec are some of the actors who have been part of the cast.