Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers and Bottle Rocket) is the star of one of the most popular dramedies of all time, which has been attracting new viewers within the Prime Video catalog.

It’s a movie directed by Ben Stiller (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty) , another well-known star. The actor also helped write the screenplay along with Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) and Justin Theroux (American Psycho).

Ariana Grande is one of the prominent figures who joined the cast, and although she doesn’t play a lead role, she shared several scenes with the actor who plays Hansel. Here, check out the title you should watch…

Zoolander 2 is the comedy with A-list stars to watch on Prime Video

Zoolander 2 is the sequel to the iconic comedy and drama movie released in 2001. More than 10 years later, the sequel was released and became a great success, and it’s now part of the Prime Video catalog in the United States.

The story follows Derek and Hansel as they return to the fashion runways, this time in Rome, where they get caught up in a sinister conspiracy. This time, they have a great companion, Valentina Valencia.

Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Penélope Cruz, Kristen Wiig, Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Munn, Justin Bieber, Christine Taylor, Milla Jovovich, Justin Theroux, Ariana Grande, Alexander Skarsgård and Karlie Kloss are some of the stars that make up the cast.