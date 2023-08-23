Andrew Scott co-stars in one of the most iconic television productions of his career, which has gained a solid fan base as the episodes go by. Currently, the show is a significant trend in the Prime Video catalog.

Despite all the ups and downs the show has experienced, it has been confirmed that there are no plans for a third season. This is because the production team is satisfied with the ending they have given to the series.

The creation was the responsibility of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also portrays the main character. The show was active from 2016 until its final season in 2019. Here, check out the title that has captivated an entire generation…

Fleabag, the Andrew Scott classic that remains timeless on Prime Video

Fleabag is not only one of the most iconic dramatic series of all time, but it’s also one of the most original ones on the streaming platform. It’s based on Waller-Bridge’s solo monologue, which she first performed in 2013.

The comedic and dramatic story follows a young woman who crashes into the walls of contemporary London, sleeping with anyone who dares to get too close, scraping money together wherever she can, rejecting anyone who tries to help her and maintaining her bravado at all times.

Andrew Scott portrays The Priest, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Fleabag and Olivia Colman is Godmother. Many prominent stars were part of the cast, including Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson, Ben Aldridge and Jenny Rainsford.