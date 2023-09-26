Prime Video is the platform that has taken the lead and released a documentary about one of the most popular franchises of all time, especially among fans of lingerie, fashion and runways.

The documentary-style film marks the return of one of the world’s most popular brands. Although it used to be at the top of the pyramid in 2013, it faced a couple of controversies that caused it to decline.

However, it is now back with its tour, and many industry icons have returned to the company. One of them is Gigi Hadid, who can be seen not only on the catwalk but also as The Voice behind the scenes.

Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ’23 is the new documentary on Prime Video

The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, or better known on Prime Video as Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ’23, is the new documentary from the iconic lingerie and fashion franchise that has come back to life after several years of absence.

The 90-minute documentary-style production follows 20 prominent artists as they strive to make the iconic VS platform their own. The whole world is their stage, blending documentary elements with the fantasy of fashion.

Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Hailey Bieber, Lily Aldridge, Naomi Campbell, Abby Champion, Akon Changkou, Toni Breidinger, Piscis Canizales, Sora Choi, Alva Claire, and Phoebe Collings-James are some of the figures who make up the cast.