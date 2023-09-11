While Alba Baptista might be trending right now due to her reported wedding with actor Chris Evans, this Portuguese actress has been one of the rising talents in Hollywood in recent years. With an established career in her native country, she is now starting to make a name for herself in English-language productions.

One of his most prominent roles was Ava Silva in the Netflix’s series “Warrior Nun,” which after being canceled it will finally return with three upcoming movies. Meanwhile, she also appeared in the religious drama “Fatima” (2020) which you can also find on Netflix.

However, her most recent role came in this 2022 movie, in which she appears alongside “Emily in Paris” star Lucas Bravo. It’s an historical comedy-drama that was well received by critics, and that you can find on Prime Video in the US.

‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris,’ with Alba Baptista and Lucas Bravo

“Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris” stars Lesley Manville as Ada Harris, a widowed cleaning lady who falls in love with a couture Dior dress, deciding she must have one of her own. The movie, directed by Anthony Fabian, is the third film adaptation of the novel by Paul Gallico. The script was adapted by Fabian, Carroll Cartwright, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed.

Apart from Manville, Baptista appears as Natasha and Bravo as André Fauvel. The rest of the cast includes: Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, Ellen Thomas, Rose Williams, and Jason Isaacs. It was a box office success, grossing $31.4 million worldwide against a reported budget of $13 million.

On the other hand, the movie was well-received by critics and earned several nominations. Manville got a nod for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, while the film also competed for Best Costume Design at the Academy Awards and the BAFTAs.