Prime Video not only released a horror and comedy special but also produced it and gave it a home during the Halloween season. It’s a game show featuring several celebrities.

Tempestt Bledsoe and Darryl M. Bell serve as the hosts of the show, which was released in movie format. Edgar Martin directed the project, which made its debut early this morning.

Many users have been making horror productions trend over the last two days, and many of them have managed to secure a spot in the Top 10 worldwide. It’s still too early to know if there will be a new installment of the new title.

Make Me Scream is the new horror comedy special on Prime Video

Make Me Scream is a one-hour special on Prime Video that made its debut in the catalog during the early hours of Tuesday, October 3rd. It features three teams of celebrities who embark on a game where they must confront a series of fear zones.

According to the official Amazon Studios website, the groups are led by Jaleel White, Shoniqua Shandai and rapper Lil Xan. Their goal is to try not to scream in order to survive the night and take home the prestigious Medal of Chaos.