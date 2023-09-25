Romantic comedies are fan favorites because they provide a blend of relatable characters, emotional depth, and humor. While Hollywood has undoubtedly mastered the genre, Bollywood is known for delivering some of the finest love stories. And you can watch one of their rom-coms trending on Prime Video.

According to FlixPatrol, this Indian film ranks as the second most popular title on the platform worldwide, trailing only behind the drama “A Million Miles Away.” It has surpassed other rom-coms like “Culpa Mía” (“My Fault”) and “Red, White and Royal Blue.”

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, two of India’s biggest actors, this film received rave reviews following its release in July. If you’re in search of timeless romance and a blend of laughter with emotional family drama, don’t miss this movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the trending rom-com on Prime Video

The trending rom-com on Prime Video is titled “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” which translates to “Rocky and Rani’s Love Story.” The story revolves around a couple with different personalities who decide to spend three months living with each other’s families before their wedding.

Directed by Karan Johar, the movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. The film achieved commercial success, grossing $43 million worldwide.

It received acclaim not only in India but also internationally. Rya Gilbey of The Guardian described the movie as “fascinating,” especially for its exploration of “the clash between progressiveness and tradition.” Meanwhile, Proma Khosla of IndieWire praised the actors’ performances and deemed the film “the kind of Bollywood bliss audiences have been craving.”