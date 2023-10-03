Olivia Wilde is known for being a versatile and multi-talented performer. The director and actress have a long-established career in Hollywood, and while she has been gaining more recognition as a filmmaker recently, she has also starred in some critically acclaimed movies that are must-watches.

In one of them, she shares the screen with Anna Kendrick, who is also venturing into directing for the first time. The ‘Twilight’ and ‘Pitch Perfect’ alum made her directorial debut with the drama ‘Woman of the Hour,’ which premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival to positive reviews.

The actresses starred together in this film directed, written, and edited by Joe Swanberg, considered one of the most prominent figures of the so-called ‘mumblecore’ movement (also associated with Greta Gerwig). Check out everything you need to know about this movie.

‘Drinking Buddies,’ the indie comedy with Olivia Wilde you must watch

Kendrick and Wilde star in ‘Drinking Buddies‘ (2013), an indie romantic comedy that also features Jake Johnson and Ron Livingston. The story follows two co-workers, both in relationships, who realize their deep feelings for each other during a chance weekend getaway.

Ti West, Jason Sudeikis, and even Swanberg make cameos in the film. As mentioned before, the film is associated with the ‘mumblecore’ movement, and Swanberg didn’t provide any dialogue to the actors; they improvised all of it.

The movie boasts an 84% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, derived from 122 reviews. The site’s consensus states, “With its intelligence, humor, and strong performances from Olivia Wilde and Jake Johnson, Drinking Buddies provides a bittersweet slice of observational comedy.“

You can stream it on Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Hoopla, Vudu, Tubi, redbox, Directv, Crackle, Magnolia, PlutoTV and Flex.