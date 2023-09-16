Prime Video keeps adding successful documentaries to its list, and this time it’s the turn of a Mexican release, which arrived on the platform just one day ago and is already one of the current trends.

It is a production written and directed by Everardo González, with a runtime of approximately one hour and fifteen minutes. The filmmaker is known for his work on The Pulque Song and The Old Thieves: Legends of the Art.

Even though the title was released three years ago, it has returned once again to the streaming giant as one of the new additions. Here, check out the informative movie that you should watch…

Wilderness, the new trending documentary on Prime Video

Wilderness is the new documentary that has arrived in the Prime Video catalog and is one of the most interesting options at the moment. Although it has not yet been included in the Top 10, it’s likely that it will secure a spot soon.

The story reflects on the concept of community, on the relationship between humans and their environment, in which nature, beasts, and humans depend on each other to continue inhabiting a world that is presumed to be barren.

Not many were able to secure their cast, so those who were chosen are very important figures for the project. The only credited individuals have been Stoffel Anamab, Homero Hernández, Nasanbuyan Nasaa and Kaúna Purros.