Rami Malek is not only known for his incredible talent, but he has also ventured into various genres within the industry. We’ve seen him portray characters ranging from a hacker to the iconic Freddie Mercury.

Nearly seven years ago, the actor starred in a mystery and drama thriller that captivated hundreds of viewers for an hour and a half. The film was written and directed by Sarah Adina Smith.

The project was a complete success and garnered surrealistically positive reviews from the specialized press. It also holds a 70% approval rating on the website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 50 reviews.

Buster’s Mal Heart, the dramatic thriller with Rami Malek on Prime Video

Buster’s Mal Heart made its big screen debut in 2016 and has since continued to attract and renew its audience, especially after it joined the popular Amazon streaming platform some time ago.

The story follows the chance encounter of a family man with a conspiracy-obsessed vagabond, which leads him to flee from the police and an impending event known as the Inversion.

Rami Malek, DJ Qualls, Kate Lyn Sheil, Toby Huss, Lin Shaye, Mark Kelly, and Teresa Yenque are seven of the renowned actors who were chosen to bring the mystery thriller to life.