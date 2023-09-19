Jenna Coleman is one of the actresses of the moment, and it’s not the first time she has collaborated with Prime Video. Before launching Wilderness, she was the protagonist of a mystery miniseries that captivated users in 2018.

The Australian-British psychological thriller was directed by Glendyn Ivin (Penguin Bloom with Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln). It was written by Jacquelin Perske, who based it on the novel of the same name by writer Helen FitzGerald.

The first season consists of a total of four episodes, which are designed to engage the viewer and keep them in suspense. The success is now a trending title on the platform and here, check out what the title is…

The Cry, the Jenna Coleman dramatic series on Prime Video

The Cry premiered its first episode in late September 2018 and released the remaining three episodes weekly. Now, after the lead actress premiered her new drama, the series has become a trend on Prime Video.

The story follows Joanna and Alistair, whose parenting skills will be questioned, and their relationship as a couple will begin to disintegrate after their son Noah disappears under strange circumstances while they were headed to the city of Geelong.

Jenna Coleman portrays Joanna, one of the main characters, throughout the four episodes. The star was joined by figures like Ewen Leslie, Asher Keddie, Alex Dimitriades, Sophie Kennedy Clark and Markella Kavenagh.