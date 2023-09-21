With a career of several decades, Colin Firth is certainly one of the most accomplished actors. He has shined across several genres, including romantic comedies, period dramas, and even thrillers. However, in this historical film, he gave one of his best performances.

The movie was directed by Tom Hooper, who is known for films such as “The Danish Girl” and the 2012 “Les Miserables.” Meanwhile, the script was penned by David Seidler, who before this feature was best known for writing for TV.

However, thanks to this drama, Seidler went on to win the Academy Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film was nominated in total for 12 Oscars, more than any other movie that year, and won four, including Best Picture. And, if you wish, you can watch it on Prime Video.

‘The King’s Speech,’ a must-watch historical drama with Colin Firth

‘The King’s Speech’ portrays the true story of King George VI, portrayed by Firth, as he grapples with a debilitating speech impediment while ascending to the throne during the tumultuous period leading up to World War II. Seeking help from Lionel Logue, an unorthodox speech therapist played by Geoffrey Rush, the film explores their unconventional yet transformative therapeutic relationship.

The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Helena Bonham Carter as Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother), Guy Pearce as King Edward VIII, Michael Gambon as King George V, and Timothy Spall as Winston Churchill.

“The King’s Speech” earned acclaim for its stellar performances, engaging storytelling, and impressive production values, while also achieving commercial success by grossing nearly $430 million worldwide on a $15 million budget.