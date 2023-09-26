Prime Video not only has a long list of new titles in its catalog but is also home to many successful classics that have made history. One of them starred Carey Mulligan (Never Let Me Go, Suffragette and Drive).

This is a movie that was nominated for five Academy Awards, of which it only managed to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve, Barbie and Saltburn), who also wrote the story.

The cast was not only led by the 38-year-old British actress who will soon star in the biopic Maestro alongside Bradley Cooper, but many other prominent figures from the industry have also been part of the mystery thriller.

Promising Young Woman, the Oscar-winning classic that you should watch on Netflix

Promising Young Woman is not only one of the best classics to watch on Prime Video but also one of the most acclaimed films by specialized critics, earning an approval rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The story follows Cassie, a young waitress whose potential future as a doctor was derailed when she had to care for Nina, her lifelong friend, after Nina was traumatized by some classmates at a party when they were in college. After Nina’s death, Cassie seeks revenge.

Alison Brie, Bo Burnham, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Chris Lowell, Adam Brody, Ray Nicholson, Sam Richardson, Alli Hart, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Loren Paul are some of the actors who have joined Carey Mulligan in the thriller.