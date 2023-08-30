“Pam & Tommy” star Lily James takes the lead in this historical drama miniseries, available on Prime Video, and acclaimed by critics. Here’s a comprehensive overview including the title, cast, plot, and more.

While James has dazzled across a spectrum of genres, encompassing comedy, musicals, and thrillers, she has also adorned several period dramas. From her pivotal role in “Downton Abbey” to her appearances in films like “The Dig,” “Darkest Hour,” and “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.”

In this gripping drama series, she shares the spotlight with Andrew Scott, renowned for his portrayal of the Hot Priest in “Fleabag.” The other central role belongs to Emily Beecham, notable for her performance in the dramatic film “Daphne.”

“The Pursuit of Love,” a British romantic drama series

Written and directed by Emily Mortimer, “The Pursuit of Love” is a miniseries adapted from Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel of the same name. This novel had previously been transformed into adaptations titled “Love in a Cold Climate” in both 1980 and 2001.

It originally aired on BBC, and it follows cousins and best friends Linda Radlett (Beecham) and Fanny Logan (James). Set in Europe before World War II, the story follows their adventures as they seek different things in life.

Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Beattie Edmondson, Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif, Freddie Foxand and Emily Mortimer complete the cast. The show only has three episodes and it was well-received by critics, who called the series enjoyable and a pleasure to watch. The show holds a 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.