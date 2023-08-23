A young Helena Bonham Carter teamed up with Julian Sands and many other stars to create in 1985 what would become one of the most popular classic period dramas in cinema. It’s currently succeeding in the Prime Video catalog.

James Ivory was responsible for directing the romantic movie, while Ruth Prawer Jhabvala was the one who wrote the screenplay. The project took home three Oscars in 1987.

The story is based on the novel written by E.M. Forster, first published in 1908. Not only was this novel a huge success, but it also marked a significant milestone in the romantic genre.

A Room with a View, the classic available on Prime Video

A Room with a View is the cinematic adaptation of one of the most well-known period love stories for Prime Video users and fans of romance. This week, the movie has once again become a trend in the United States.

The story follows Lucy, who meets George at a pension in Florence, and they share a brief romance before she returns home and becomes engaged to Cecil. However, it’s not long before George re-enters her life.

Maggie Smith, Helena Bonham Carter, Denholm Elliott, Julian Sands, Simon Callow, Joan Henley, Daniel Day-Lewis, Patrick Godfrey and Judi Dench are some of the many stars that make up the main cast.