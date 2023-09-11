Margot Robbie is coming from the best year of her career in terms of box office success, as “Barbie,” in which she starred and produced, has grossed $1.4 billion worldwide. With that number, Greta Gerwig‘s feature is also Warner Bros. highest-grossing film ever (globally).

While “Barbie” might be Robbie’s biggest hit in terms of revenue, the Australian actress has been some of the most respected performers. Some of her most celebrated works include ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Babylon,’ ‘Bombshell,’ and other titles.

However, this sci-fi romantic thriller is one of her early movies and it’s lesser known than other of her productions. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth a watch, especially as she stars with Chris Pine and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and it’s available on Prime Video in the US.

“Z for Zachariah,” the romantic thriller with Margot Robbie

“Z for Zachariah” is a post-apocalyptic romantic drama that was released in 2015 and it’s an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Robert C. O’Brien. The story centers around a scientist (Ejiofor) and a miner (Pine) who compete for the love of a woman (Robbie) after a nuclear apocalypse.

The film explores themes of survival, isolation, and the dynamics of human relationships in a desolate world. It received mostly positive reviews, and it holds an approval score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While many critics loved the drama and the performances of the leads, it also divided the reception due to its more contemplative and less action-oriented approach to the post-apocalyptic genre. You can watch it on Prime Video.