Naomi Watts has proven time and again that she is a more than capable actor. Whether she is appearing in a comedy, a drama or a thriller, she has delivered some unforgettable performances. And one of them was for this drama you can find on Prime Video.

Fair, the movie is directed by one of the most renowned contemporary directors, Alejandro González Iñárritu. Actually, this film is considered the second part of his “Trilogy of Death”, preceded by Amores perros (2000) and followed by Babel (2006).

This role also signified Watts’ first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She shared the screen with Sean Penn, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Danny Huston and Benicio Del Toro. Here’s all you need to know about this acclaimed drama.

21 Grams, the must-watch Oscar-nominated drama on Prime Video

Released in 2003, “21 Grams” is an American psychological drama film directed by Iñárritu from a screenplay by Guillermo Arriaga. Both Arriaga and Iñárritu conceived the story. The movie is renowned for its non-linear narrative structure, as well as its stylish visuals.

The film revolves around Paul Rivers (Penn), an academic grappling with a terminal heart condition. His life takes an unexpected turn following a car crash. This traffic accident involves Jack Jordan (Del Toro), a former convict, and Cristina Peck’s husband (Naomi Watts).

Del Toro was also nominated for the Oscar as Best Supporting Actor, while the film also received five BAFTA Awards nominations: Best Actor in a Leading Role (for Penn and Del Toro), Best Actress in a Leading Role (Watts), Best Original Screenplay (Arriaga) and Best Editing (Stephen Mirrione).