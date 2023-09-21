Prime Video has been updating its catalog for a while now, and many classic titles have made their way back to the platform in the United States. One of them is a romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Michael Angarano.

This is a movie written and directed by Sam Boyd, who is internationally known for other works such as Love Life with Anna Kendrick, Goosebumps with Jack Black and The Dictator with Sacha Baron Cohen.

It had its grand world premiere during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where many movies choose to premiere due to its prestige. Shortly after, Vertical Entertainment acquired the distribution rights for it.

In a Relationship, the classic rom-com on Prime Video

In a Relationship premiered a few years ago, and despite receiving mixed reviews, the romantic comedy continues to attract viewers on streaming platforms, as it has been part of Prime Video‘s catalog for some time.

The story is set during a summer in Los Angeles and follows the long-term relationship of Owen and Hallie, which could be coming to an end. At the same time their relationship reaches a point of no return, Matt and Willa start their own romance.

Emma Roberts, Michael Angarano, Dree Hemingway, Patrick Gibson, Janet Montgomery, Jay Ellis, Greta Lee, Sasha Spielberg, Melora Walters, Gayle Rankin and Armen Weitzman are some of the stars who have been part of the cast.