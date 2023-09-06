Sophie Turner has been in the spotlight for almost a week now, especially due to her recent separation from Joe Jonas and all the speculations surrounding their divorce after four years together.

Many of her fans support her and have been revisiting some of the well-known classics of the 27-year-old star. One of them made its big-screen debut in 2018 and is a romantic drama.

She was accompanied by Asa Butterfield in the lead role, who will soon premiere the fourth and final season of Sex Education. Here, check out the trending movie on Prime Video…

Time Break is Sophie Turner’s trending movie on Prime Video

Time Break is one of the romantic drama movies you can enjoy in the Prime Video catalog in the United States. It starred the iconic Sophie Turner and Asa Butterfield, who portrayed Debbie and Stillman.

The story follows a teenage genius who is in love with a girl who breaks up with him after a year. He invents a time machine and tries to fix the breakup repeatedly. Finally, he goes back a year with his friend/advisor to fix the bad days.

In addition to the Game of Thrones and Sex Education stars, the actors selected to make up the main cast included Will Peltz, Skyler Gisondo, Aubrey Reynolds, Caden J. Gregoire, Cassie Williams, Joseph Park and Jillian Joy.