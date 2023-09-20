Teresa Palmer and Liam Hemsworth are certainly no strangers when it comes to romance and drama. The stars teamed up a few years ago to create a war thriller filled with love and suspense.

This is a movie directed by Danny Mooney (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Outsiders), based on a screenplay developed by Jim Burnstein (Renaissance Man) and Garrett K. Schiff (Cobalt 60).

The plot is based on a true story and unfolds during the Vietnam War, set in Ann Arbor and its surroundings. Here, check out the trending title you should watch on Prime Video…

Love and Honor, the romantic thriller that you can watch on Prime Video

Love and Honor premiered on the big screen in 2013 and has become a classic for Teresa Palmer and Liam Hemsworth over time. It is currently one of the favorite romantic thrillers among Prime Video users.

The story follows two soldiers who must make life-changing decisions as they embark on a secret journey back to the United States during the Vietnam War. They learn the truth about love, honor and commitment.

Austin Stowell, Aimee Teegarden, Christopher Lowell, Wyatt Russell, Max Adler, Chris Newman, Delvon Roe, Gordon Michaels, Julian Gant and Chase Yi are some of the actors who join the main stars in the heartfelt drama.