Prime Video: The must-watch spy comedy with Dave Bautista if you like ‘Spy Kids’

When it comes to iconic spy franchises, ‘Spy Kids’ is undeniably one of them. Recently revitalized by Netflix, the movies have featured prominent names like Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Sylvester Stallone, and more. Here, we recommend a film that captures the same blend of action-comedy and family drama.

The movie stars Dave Bautista, best known for his role as Drax in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films. He has also appeared in movies such as ‘The Man with the Iron Fists,’ ‘Riddick,’ ‘Spectre,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Dune,’ and more.

Furthermore, this film marked Chloe Coleman‘s acting debut in a feature film. She recently starred in ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,’ alongside Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.

‘My Spy,’ the action comedy you can watch on Prime Video

In “My Spy,” Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman take the lead in this spy comedy film directed by Peter Segal, known for his work on films like ‘Anger Management,’ ’50 First Dates,‘ and ‘Get Smart.’ The script was penned by Jon and Erich Hoeber.

The movie follows a CIA agent (Bautista) who becomes entangled with a clever nine-year-old girl from a family that he and his tech support team are secretly monitoring while working undercover. The cast also includes Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Ken Jeong.

‘My Spy’ received mixed reviews, with much of the criticism directed at the decision to give the film a PG-13 rating due to its harsh language. Some believe the movie could have worked better if it had been aimed directly at kids.

You can watch it on Prime Video.