Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan teamed up three years ago to create one of the most well-known spy movies, which is now a trending hit on Prime Video and has it all.

Drama, suspense, and mystery are elements that the plot didn’t lack. The film was directed by Dominic Cooke, who is known for his work on other titles such as Follies, the series The Hollow Crown and On Chesil Beach.

The screenplay for the thriller was written by Tom O’Connor (The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Fire with Fire), and the movie received high praise from critics after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Courier, the spy thriller shining on Prime Video

Despite several movies titled The Courier, this thriller was released in 2020 with a different title: Ironbark. The film starred Benedict Cumberbatch as GrevilleWynne, alongside Rachel Brosnahan.

The story is set during the Cold War and follows an engineer who is recruited by MI6, the British Intelligence Service. He must work with the Soviet spy Oleg Penkovsky to obtain information about the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In addition to the two main actors who worked on the project, the notable figures in the cast include Merab Ninidze, Jessie Buckley, Angus Wright, Kirill Pirogov, Iva Šindelková, and Vladimir Chuprikov.