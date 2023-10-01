Prime Video: The must-watch spy series with Guy Pearce that is Top 10 in the US this week

With each passing week, new and old shows find their way onto the top trending lists of various streaming platforms. Currently, a British spy drama series, available on Prime Video, has claimed its spot as one of the top series in the United States.

According to Just Watch’s weekly Top 10 trending series, this spy drama holds the tenth position as the most popular show in the US. The series was initially released in the UK in December 2022 and made its debut in the US in March 2023. It has received positive reviews, holding an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show features two Emmy-winning actors: Guy Pearce, renowned for his roles in films such as ‘The King’s Speech’ and the series ‘Mildred Pierce,’ and Damian Lewis, best known for ‘Homeland’ and ‘Billions.’ Here’s everything you need to know about this series.

‘A Spy Among Friends,’ the trending British spy series on Prime Video

‘A Spy Among Friends’ is a miniseries adapted from the book of the same name by Ben Macintyre. The adaptation was done by Alexander Cary, who has experience with series like ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Riches,’ and ‘In Plain Sight,’ and it is directed by Nick Murphy, known for ‘The Awakening’ (2011).

The series revolves around Nicholas Elliot, an operative of the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), as he uncovers the shocking truth that his close friend and fellow agent, Kim Philby (played by Pearce), has been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB since 1934.

The remaining cast includes Anna Maxwell Martin, Adrian Edmondson, Stephen Kunken, Nicholas Rowe, Thomas Arnold, Monika Gossmann, Karel Roden, Anastasia Hille, Edward Baker-Duly, and Radoslaw Kaim.

You can also stream it on MGM+.