Chris Pine is a versatile actor who has excelled in various genres, inlcuding drama, comedy, romance and, of course, action and thrillers. One of his most recent projects is this spy thriller alongside Thandiwe Newton.

Some of his notable works in this genre include movies such as ‘This Means War,’ which also combines comedy and romance, or ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,‘ where he co-stars with Keira Knightley. Meanwhile, Newton has also ventured into the action genre with TV series like ‘Line of Duty’ and ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.’

They both star in this thriller directed by Janus Metz Pedersen (known for ‘Borg vs McEnroe’). The movie is based on Olen Steinhauer’s novel of the same name, and he also penned the screenplay. So, here’s everything you need to know about the film.

‘All the Old Knives,’ a spy thriller featuring Chris Pine

‘All the Old Knives’ follows veteran CIA operative Henry Pelham (Pine), who must uncover an agent leaking information from the organization with the assistance of his former lover and colleague, Celia Harrison (Newton).

The rest of the cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce, Ahd Kamel, Abdul Alshareef, Gala Gordon, Jonjo O’Neill, David Dawson, Corey Johnson, Nasser Memarzia, Michael Shaeffer, Orlia Shuka, and Derek Siow.

The film received mostly positive reviews, particularly for the performances of its leads and their on-screen chemistry. It currently holds a 64% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is available for streaming on Prime Video.