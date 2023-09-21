Emma Mackey has undoubtedly had a great year, especially after being a part of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Before bringing one of the dolls to life, she starred in a dramatic thriller.

This is a project directed by Phil Sheerin, known for titles like North, Dependent and Skin. The story was adapted from a screenplay developed by David Turpin, known for The Lodgers and The Indecents.

The name of the film refers to a particular type of watercourse found in some parts of Ireland, and it was chosen because it is an Irish-Canadian production from 2020, which is now shining on Prime Video.

The Winter Lake, the Emma Mackey dramatic thriller on Prime Video

The Winter Lake premiered on the big screen three years ago, and after spending some time in theaters, it was added to the catalog of the Amazon platform, where it is now trending.

The story is set after making a grim discovery at a seasonal lake and follows a withdrawn teenager who uncovers the truth about their neighbors, a father and daughter harboring sinister secrets.

Emma Mackey, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton, Mark McKenna, Anson Boon, Jordan McGuinness and Mark Duffy are some of the actors who made up the main cast of the suspenseful thriller and drama.