Prime Video: The must-watch thriller with Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan just hours after its release

Finally, a dramatic title that many have been eagerly anticipating has made its debut in the catalog of Prime Video, especially for fans of Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, who are two of the current stars.

The Oscar-nominated actors portray Hen and Junior in the film directed by Garth Davis (Lion), which received an R rating. The director himself co-wrote the screenplay with Iain Reid (I’m Thinking of Ending Things).

The dramatic romance and science fiction story is based on the book written by Reid, which was published on August 7, 2018. Here, check out the new trend on the Amazon platform…

Foe, the long-awaited drama title arriving on Prime Video

Foe had its big cinema premiere this morning and is an original Amazon production, but it won’t make its debut on the platform for a little while. It’s estimated to arrive sometime within this week.

The plot follows the life of a married couple that takes a turn when a stranger arrives at their farm and informs the husband that he will be sent to a large space station while his wife will be left in the company of another person.

Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, Aaron Pierre, Goran D. Kleut, Yesse Spence, Michael M. Foster, Shamita Sivabalan, Tanith Martin, Kwame N. Kamara, William Freeman and Jordan Chodziesner make up the cast of the romantic thriller.