Ralph Fiennes not only teamed up with Jessica Chastain and Gerard Butler to star in one of the most well-known war thrillers, but he also directed the film that is now trending on Prime Video.

The story is based on one of the most popular plays by the great writer and poet William Shakespeare. John Logan, known for works like Skyfall and Gladiator, adapted the screenplay for the big screen.

The movie debuted in 2011 and after being a great success, it was nominated for a BAFTA Award at the 2012 ceremony. The Harry Potter actor competed in the category of Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

Coriolanus, the classic that has become a trend again on Prime Video

The story is set in contemporary Rome and follows Coriolanus, a general who falls from grace and is banished to a remote region. There, he will recruit the men needed to form an army and seek revenge against his enemies.