Ben Affleck has released several titles this year, and many of them have not only been successful but also featured him sharing the screen with great friends. Air was one of these clear examples on Prime Video.

However, now it’s a mystery thriller that has returned to the top 10. The film, which has managed to re-enter the ranking, was directed by Robert Rodriguez (El mariachi, Planet Terror and Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams).

The filmmaker himself, along with Max Borenstein, were the ones responsible for writing the screenplay. The 51-year-old actor shared the lead with Alice Braga, known for works like I Am Legend and City of God.

Hypnotic, the thriller starring Ben Affleck that is trending again

Hypnotic was released this year, and since its launch, it has been consistently getting views. Despite being a big success on Prime Video, the thriller starring Ben Affleck is only available for rent or purchase.

This week, it has returned to a position within the top 10 globally, which means it’s trending again thanks to users from different parts of the world. Currently, it holds the 7th spot.

The story follows Detective Danny Rourke, who is searching for his missing daughter. While investigating a series of baffling murders, he discovers, with the help of a psychic, a secret Government program that could lead him to his daughter.

Alice Braga, William Fichtner, J. D. Pardo, Jeff Fahey, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jackie Earle Haley, Kelly Frye, Melanie Hawkins and Derek Russo are some of the stars that make up the cast.