This week on Prime Video, there is a new legal drama that is number 1 on the platform. The film, starring Jamie Foxx, has dethroned “Totally Killer,” with Olivia Holt and Kiernan Shipka, as the most watched movie on the platform worldwide and in the United States.

The movie is directed by Maggie Betts, who made her feature debut in 2017 with the “Novitiate.” The film was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, while she received a Jury Award for her direction.

This is her second feature film, and it has received widespread acclaim. It has a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 79 reviews. Here’s all you need to know about this movie trending in the United States.

‘The Burial’ with Jaime Foxx is the trending movie on Prime Video

‘The Burial’ is, according to FlixPatrol, the number 1 movie on Prime Video in the United States and worldwide, only two days after its release. The movie has dethroned Renfield and Totally Killer, which are two and three in the Top 10 in the US.

The film centers around Jeremiah “Jerry” O’Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones), an independent funeral home owner. Jerry not only triumphs in a lawsuit against a powerful corporate rival seeking to dismantle his cherished family business but also unveils the deep-seated systemic problems within the so-called “death care” industry. He achieves this with the support of his tenacious attorney, Willie Gary (Jamie Foxx).

The rest of the cast includes Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Pamela Reed, Bill Camp, Amanda Warren, Dorian Missick, and Teisha Speight. The film was co-written by Betts and Doug Wright, and it is based on a real life story.

What changes did ‘The Burial’ movie make to the real-life story?”

The script, initially penned by Wright, underwent revisions when Bett became involved in the project, as she accepted to direct it with the condition of changing the script to her liking. As she stated in an interview with Time, “It was a good script, but the point of view was outdated.”

To bring the narrative into the modern era, Bett introduced a range of fictional characters and narrative elements. For instance, although the actual legal team in the case was exclusively composed of men, in the movie, the lead attorney for Loewen takes the form of a Black woman, the fictitious character Mame Downes, portrayed by Jurnee Smollett.

In her conversation with Time, Bett also revealed that she added some scenes for better pace One of them was a fictional boardroom negotiation scene towards the conclusion of the story.These creative modifications not only rejuvenated the storyline but also served to make it more contemporary and engaging for the audience.