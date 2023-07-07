Prime Video is one of the platforms that renews its catalog and is daily adding new products to the service. Now, it is the turn of a horror comedy, which premiered just a few hours ago and is already a success.

The series stars Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike and K. Todd Freeman. The first season has a total of eight episodes, all of which were released on Friday morning, July 7.

This is not the first time that the audience has made a series of this style popular; it has already happened with a Netflix production, which had three seasons. Santa Clarita Diet starred Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is the most watched horror comedy on Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach was released just hours ago and has already become one of the most recurrent new titles on the platform. Users have chosen it several times, which made it enter the top 10 worldwide.

The story follows Dolores Roach, who after an unjust 16-year prison sentence returns to a gentrified Washington Heights, where she is reunited with an old friend, who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement of his empanada store.