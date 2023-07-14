Prime Video has just released the first three episodes of the second season of one of its most popular series, whose story was written by Jenny Han, author of the To All the Boys franchise (currently available on Netflix).

The first season was consecrated as one of the most successful of the streaming platform and created a solid fan base, who were eagerly awaiting the arrival of new episodes. So its place in the top 10 is no surprise.

This morning the titles that occupy the ranking of the most watched were released and there are two new productions in the top positions. One of them is Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with John Krasinski and now this love series…

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the top 2 series on Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty is back with a bang and the first three episodes are now available. Prime Video users and Jenny Han fans didn’t hesitate a minute to hit play and the series has already become one of the most watched, with only hours since its premiere.

The rest of the episodes will be released little by little and the next one will premiere on Thursday, so we still don’t know what will happen with Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. This time, the story follows the love trio and their close circle as they try to deal with Susannah’s death and life’s challenges.