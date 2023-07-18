Prime Video is one of the many streaming platforms that manage to compete against a giant like Netflix and are still standing. This week it has not only renewed its top 10, but has also added great titles to its catalog.

This time it is a sports documentary that triumphs worldwide, being one of the most watched miniseries of the entire service, having spent less than a day since its premiere. The first season has only four episodes.

Being an Amazon original production, the title is only available on its platform, so we will have to wait some more time to know how successful it was and if it will be renewed for a second season. Here, check it out…

Surf Girls Hawai’i is Prime Video’s most-watched docuseries worldwide

Surf Girls Hawai’i premiered on July 18 and after only hours in Prime Video‘s catalog, it is already one of the most watched miniseries on the platform worldwide, occupying a place in the top 10.

The story follows the next generation of native Hawaiian surfers as they compete for a coveted spot on the professional World Surfing Tour. There are not so many titles of this style and especially not about surfing, so it has quickly become a favorite among users.

The sports documentary features the presence of great surfing stars. Some of those who have given the present were Brianna Cope, Maluhia Kinimaka, Ewe Wong, Pua DeSoto and Moana Jones Wong.