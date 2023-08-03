Beyonce is not only one of the biggest and most influential artists in the music industry, but she has also made a great career in film. Prime Video owns one of the star’s classic films, which mixes romance and suspense.

Steve Shill was in charge of directing the film, while David Loughery wrote the screenplay. The cast was not only led by the singer, but she was accompanied by Idris Elba and Ali Larter.

The thriller created great expectations before it was released in 2009 and once it debuted on the big screen it was one of the best releases of the year. It currently has a score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Obsessed is Prime Video’s most popular thriller with Beyonce and Idris Elba

Prime Video users have once again installed a trend on the platform and this time it was Obsessed, a Beyonce and Idris Elba classic. The romance, crime and drama movie is available on the service, but only through purchase or rental.

Although the thriller received generally negative reviews from critics, fans of the actor and performer who is currently on the Renaissance World Tour continue to play it.

The story follows Derek Charles, who has just received great news and has a wonderful marriage with his beautiful wife, Sharon. However, into this idyllic world enters Lisa, a temporary worker in Derek’s office. Lisa begins to stalk Derek, jeopardizing everything he holds dear.