October is here, and that means the spooky season has officially started. To get in the Halloween mood, what better way than to watch some scary movies? One genre that is sure to give you thrills is psychological horror thriller. Here, we recommend a trending film.

The movie stars Liam Neeson, best known for action movies such as ‘Taken,’ ‘Non-Stop,’ and more. This year, the 71-year-old star appeared in ‘Retribution,’ which is currently in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Christina Ricci and Justin Long also star in the film, which was written and directed by Agnieszka Wójtowicz-Vosloo. While the movie was released in 2009, it’s currently one of the most searched titles on Google, according to trends.

‘After.Life,’ a horror thriller with Liam Neeson to watch

The film is titled ‘After.Life,’ and it follows a young teacher (Ricci) who, after a horrific car crash, awakens on a mortuary slab. The funeral director (Neeson) convinces her she is not alive but transitioning into the spirit world, and she must discover if he is telling the truth.

The rest of the cast features Josh Charles, Celia Weston, Chandler Canterbury, Rosemary Murphy, Shuler Hensley, Malachy McCourt, and Alice Drummond. The movie didn’t receive favorable reviews from critics and currently holds a 25% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The website’s critics’ consensus reads: ‘It has an interesting premise and admirable ambitions, but ‘After.Life’ fails to deliver enough twists or thrills to sustain its creepy atmosphere.’ You can watch it on Prime Video, as well as on Tubi, freevee, and indieflix.