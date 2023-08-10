Prime Video: The rom-com that premiered a few hours ago and could dethrone 'My Fault' as the most watched movie

Prime Video has released one of the most anticipated romantic comedies of the year, based on a story written by Casey McQuiston. Although the worldwide top 1 is held by My Fault, all signs indicate that this film could soon take the top spot.

Matthew Lopez is in charge of directing the film, which arrived on the streaming platform just a few hours ago and is already one of the most watched and commented. Ted Malawer was in charge of the script.

My Fault broke several records and became the most watched Spanish-language movie on the service. So thanks to the hype surrounding the new release, this one could take its place pretty quickly.

Red, White & Royal Blue could dethrone My Fault on Prime Video

Red, White & Royal Blue is the premiere that has Prime Video users going crazy. The rom-com is becoming one of the most watched worldwide, as it was also the best-selling book in several countries.

The story follows Alex and Henry, who after causing a ruckus at the prince’s brother’s wedding, are forced to avoid an incident by faking their friendship. The rivalry soon turns into a forced friendship and blossoms into something deeper.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj and Akshaye Khanna make up the main cast.