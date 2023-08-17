Prime Video: The rom-com with Anna Kendrick and Miles Teller ranked No. 7 in the US

Anna Kendrick and Miles Teller are not only two of the most popular actors of the generation, but they have also built a career within the industry like few others. Years ago, they teamed up and created one of the funniest rom-coms.

The romantic comedy genre has been somewhat criticized, especially in recent years, as viewers haven’t been feeling entirely satisfied with the stories that have been released. However, this is a classic that can’t go wrong.

Prime Video is the streaming platform that holds the title and has added it to the list of most-watched content this week in the United States. The movie, which has a runtime of an hour and a half, was directed by Dylan Kidd.

Get a Job is Prime Video’s most-watched rom-com

Get a Job was released almost seven years ago, making it a classic by now. This week, after Prime Video updated its top 10, the movie has once again become a trend and is one of the most-watched, holding the 7th position.

The story follows Will, who, after college, struggles to secure a good and lasting job, just like his roommates, his girlfriend, and his recently laid-off father. Kyle Pennekamp and Scott Turpel are the ones who wrote the screenplay.

Anna Kendrick, Bryan Cranston, Miles Teller, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Alison Brie, Marcia Gay Harden, Brandon T. Jackson, Bruce Davison, Greg Germann and Jorge Garcia are some of the actors who portrayed the main characters.